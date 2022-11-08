English
    Parichay Invest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.50 crore, up 603.91% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parichay Investments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.50 crore in September 2022 up 603.91% from Rs. 1.49 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2022 down 4761.54% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2022 down 5600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    Parichay Invest shares closed at 7.98 on January 06, 2015 (BSE)

    Parichay Investments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.502.141.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.502.141.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.042.281.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost----0.00
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.010.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.57-0.14-0.01
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.57-0.14-0.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.57-0.14-0.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.57-0.14-0.01
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.57-0.14-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.57-0.14-0.01
    Equity Share Capital1.201.201.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.74-1.19-0.10
    Diluted EPS-4.74-1.19-0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.74-1.19-0.10
    Diluted EPS-4.74-1.19-0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

