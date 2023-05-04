Parichay Invest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore, down 77.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore in March 2023 down 77.81% from Rs. 7.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 110.14% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 109.52% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.

Parichay Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.96 in March 2022.

Parichay Invest shares closed at 7.98 on January 06, 2015 (BSE)