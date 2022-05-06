Parichay Invest Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.88 crore, up 12504.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.88 crore in March 2022 up 12504.96% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022 down 46.7% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022 down 47.37% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021.

Parichay Invest shares closed at 7.98 on January 06, 2015 (BSE)