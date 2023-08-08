Parichay Invest Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore, down 56.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore in June 2023 down 56.67% from Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 112.04% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 114.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

Parichay Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.19 in June 2022.

Parichay Invest shares closed at 7.98 on January 06, 2015 (BSE)