Parichay Invest Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore, up 56.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore in June 2022 up 56.49% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 90.54% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 90.73% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2021.

Parichay Invest shares closed at 7.98 on January 06, 2015 (BSE)