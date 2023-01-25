Parichay Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.28 crore, down 1.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.28 crore in December 2022 down 1.66% from Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 105.07% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 105.18% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2021.