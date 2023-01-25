 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Parichay Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.28 crore, down 1.66% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parichay Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.28 crore in December 2022 down 1.66% from Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 105.07% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 105.18% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2021.

Parichay Investments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.28 10.50 4.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.28 10.50 4.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.37 11.04 2.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.01 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 -0.57 1.93
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 -0.57 1.93
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.10 -0.57 1.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.10 -0.57 1.93
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.10 -0.57 1.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.10 -0.57 1.93
Equity Share Capital 1.20 1.20 1.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.82 -4.74 16.11
Diluted EPS -0.82 -4.74 16.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.82 -4.74 16.11
Diluted EPS -0.82 -4.74 16.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited