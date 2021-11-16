Parenteral Drug Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore, down 49.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore in September 2021 down 49.36% from Rs. 4.64 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.61 crore in September 2021 up 0.18% from Rs. 33.67 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2021 up 49.46% from Rs. 6.45 crore in September 2020.

Parenteral Drug shares closed at 4.30 on November 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.18% returns over the last 6 months