Parenteral Drug Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.73 crore, down 17.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.73 crore in June 2019 down 17.55% from Rs. 10.59 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.69 crore in June 2019 down 16.13% from Rs. 23.84 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2019 down 75.22% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2018.

Parenteral Drug shares closed at 3.25 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -67.34% returns over the last 6 months and -61.31% over the last 12 months.