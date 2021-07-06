Parenteral Drug Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore, down 70.04% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 07:21 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Parenteral Drugs (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore in March 2021 down 70.04% from Rs. 8.58 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.85 crore in March 2021 up 22.2% from Rs. 31.94 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.42 crore in March 2021 up 188.14% from Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2020.
Parenteral Drug shares closed at 4.45 on July 05, 2021 (NSE)
|Parenteral Drugs (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.57
|2.04
|8.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.57
|2.04
|8.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.71
|1.49
|0.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.35
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.21
|-1.10
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.54
|3.69
|5.42
|Depreciation
|4.32
|4.34
|4.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-3.63
|0.83
|6.41
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.93
|-7.21
|-8.41
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.01
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.90
|-7.20
|-8.20
|Interest
|32.46
|32.09
|28.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-33.36
|-39.29
|-36.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-33.36
|-39.29
|-36.92
|Tax
|-8.51
|-8.31
|-4.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.85
|-30.97
|-31.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.85
|-30.97
|-31.94
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-24.85
|-30.97
|-31.94
|Equity Share Capital
|29.82
|29.82
|29.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.33
|-10.41
|-10.71
|Diluted EPS
|-8.33
|-10.41
|-10.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.33
|-10.41
|-10.71
|Diluted EPS
|-8.33
|-10.41
|-10.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited