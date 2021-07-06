Parenteral Drug Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore, down 70.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore in March 2021 down 70.04% from Rs. 8.58 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.85 crore in March 2021 up 22.2% from Rs. 31.94 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.42 crore in March 2021 up 188.14% from Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2020.

Parenteral Drug shares closed at 4.45 on July 05, 2021 (NSE)