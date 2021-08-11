Parenteral Drug Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore, up 0.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore in June 2021 up 0.4% from Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.04 crore in June 2021 up 0.56% from Rs. 32.22 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2021 up 54.73% from Rs. 5.81 crore in June 2020.

Parenteral Drug shares closed at 4.30 on August 09, 2021 (NSE)