Parenteral Drug Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.72 crore, down 82.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.72 crore in June 2019 down 82.24% from Rs. 49.08 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.69 crore in June 2019 down 12.64% from Rs. 24.58 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2019 down 404.62% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2018.

Parenteral Drug shares closed at 3.25 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -67.34% returns over the last 6 months and -61.31% over the last 12 months.