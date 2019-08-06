Parenteral Drug Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.72 crore, down 82.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Parenteral Drugs (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.72 crore in June 2019 down 82.24% from Rs. 49.08 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.69 crore in June 2019 down 12.64% from Rs. 24.58 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2019 down 404.62% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2018.
Parenteral Drug shares closed at 3.25 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -67.34% returns over the last 6 months and -61.31% over the last 12 months.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 04:05 pm