Parenteral Drug Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore, down 80.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Parenteral Drugs (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore in December 2018 down 80.79% from Rs. 52.97 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.25 crore in December 2018 up 30.68% from Rs. 36.42 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2018 up 81.52% from Rs. 12.23 crore in December 2017.
Parenteral Drug shares closed at 8.00 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.98% returns over the last 6 months and -60.69% over the last 12 months.
|
|Parenteral Drugs (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.18
|8.89
|52.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.18
|8.89
|52.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.74
|2.81
|23.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|11.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.49
|-0.76
|3.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.70
|4.90
|4.82
|Depreciation
|4.63
|4.63
|6.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.50
|5.78
|22.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.90
|-8.48
|-18.60
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.89
|-8.47
|-18.24
|Interest
|24.43
|23.86
|24.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-31.33
|-32.33
|-42.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.33
|-32.33
|-42.58
|Tax
|-6.08
|-5.47
|-6.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.25
|-26.86
|-36.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.25
|-26.86
|-36.42
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-25.25
|-26.86
|-36.42
|Equity Share Capital
|29.82
|29.82
|29.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.47
|-9.01
|-12.21
|Diluted EPS
|-8.47
|-9.01
|-12.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.47
|-9.01
|-12.21
|Diluted EPS
|-8.47
|-9.01
|-12.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited