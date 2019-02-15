Parenteral Drug Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore, down 80.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore in December 2018 down 80.79% from Rs. 52.97 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.25 crore in December 2018 up 30.68% from Rs. 36.42 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2018 up 81.52% from Rs. 12.23 crore in December 2017.

Parenteral Drug shares closed at 8.00 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.98% returns over the last 6 months and -60.69% over the last 12 months.