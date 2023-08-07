English
    Paras Defence Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.72 crore, up 7.81% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paras Defence and Space Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.72 crore in June 2023 up 7.81% from Rs. 41.48 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.20 crore in June 2023 down 17.66% from Rs. 7.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.50 crore in June 2023 down 9.87% from Rs. 12.76 crore in June 2022.

    Paras Defence EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.93 in June 2022.

    Paras Defence shares closed at 668.60 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.94% returns over the last 6 months and 1.17% over the last 12 months.

    Paras Defence and Space Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.7258.0541.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.7258.0541.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.1818.5529.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.549.041.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.712.64-13.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.595.634.13
    Depreciation2.872.722.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.188.557.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.6510.929.20
    Other Income0.980.810.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.6311.7310.16
    Interest0.461.960.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.179.7710.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.179.7710.07
    Tax1.970.912.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.208.867.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.208.867.53
    Equity Share Capital39.0039.0039.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.592.271.93
    Diluted EPS1.592.271.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.592.271.93
    Diluted EPS1.592.271.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 05:00 pm

