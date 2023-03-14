Paras Defence Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.12 crore, up 37.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.12 crore in December 2022 up 37.92% from Rs. 43.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.51 crore in December 2022 up 49.5% from Rs. 7.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.67 crore in December 2022 up 56.95% from Rs. 13.17 crore in December 2021.