Paras Defence Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.12 crore, up 37.92% Y-o-Y

Mar 14, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paras Defence and Space Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 60.12 crore in December 2022 up 37.92% from Rs. 43.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.51 crore in December 2022 up 49.5% from Rs. 7.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.67 crore in December 2022 up 56.95% from Rs. 13.17 crore in December 2021.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 60.12 54.63 43.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 60.12 54.63 43.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.63 25.74 11.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.77 0.05 1.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.28 2.51 3.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.57 5.08 3.76
Depreciation 2.69 2.67 2.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.27 6.57 10.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.47 12.01 9.48
Other Income 5.51 1.05 1.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.98 13.06 10.58
Interest 3.64 0.52 1.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.34 12.54 9.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.34 12.54 9.33
Tax 3.83 3.51 2.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.51 9.03 7.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.51 9.03 7.03
Equity Share Capital 39.00 39.00 39.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.69 2.32 1.80
Diluted EPS 2.69 2.32 1.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.69 2.32 1.80
Diluted EPS 2.69 2.32 1.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited