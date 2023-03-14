Paras Defence Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.12 crore, up 37.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.12 crore in December 2022 up 37.92% from Rs. 43.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.51 crore in December 2022 up 49.5% from Rs. 7.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.67 crore in December 2022 up 56.95% from Rs. 13.17 crore in December 2021.

Paras Defence EPS has increased to Rs. 2.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in December 2021.

Paras Defence shares closed at 469.00 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -37.65% returns over the last 6 months and -27.23% over the last 12 months.