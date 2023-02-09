 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paras Defence Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.12 crore, up 37.92% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paras Defence and Space Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 60.12 crore in December 2022 up 37.92% from Rs. 43.59 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.51 crore in December 2022 up 49.5% from Rs. 7.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.67 crore in December 2022 up 56.95% from Rs. 13.17 crore in December 2021.
Paras Defence EPS has increased to Rs. 2.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in December 2021. Paras Defence shares closed at 519.30 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.14% returns over the last 6 months and -24.76% over the last 12 months.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations60.1254.6343.59
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations60.1254.6343.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials22.6325.7411.73
Purchase of Traded Goods6.770.051.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.282.513.93
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.575.083.76
Depreciation2.692.672.59
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.276.5710.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.4712.019.48
Other Income5.511.051.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.9813.0610.58
Interest3.640.521.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.3412.549.33
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax14.3412.549.33
Tax3.833.512.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.519.037.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.519.037.03
Equity Share Capital39.0039.0039.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.692.321.80
Diluted EPS2.692.321.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.692.321.80
Diluted EPS2.692.321.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

