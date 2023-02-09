Paras Defence Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.12 crore, up 37.92% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paras Defence and Space Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 60.12 crore in December 2022 up 37.92% from Rs. 43.59 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.51 crore in December 2022 up 49.5% from Rs. 7.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.67 crore in December 2022 up 56.95% from Rs. 13.17 crore in December 2021.
Paras Defence EPS has increased to Rs. 2.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in December 2021.
|Paras Defence shares closed at 519.30 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.14% returns over the last 6 months and -24.76% over the last 12 months.
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|60.12
|54.63
|43.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|60.12
|54.63
|43.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.63
|25.74
|11.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.77
|0.05
|1.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.28
|2.51
|3.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.57
|5.08
|3.76
|Depreciation
|2.69
|2.67
|2.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.27
|6.57
|10.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.47
|12.01
|9.48
|Other Income
|5.51
|1.05
|1.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.98
|13.06
|10.58
|Interest
|3.64
|0.52
|1.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.34
|12.54
|9.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.34
|12.54
|9.33
|Tax
|3.83
|3.51
|2.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.51
|9.03
|7.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.51
|9.03
|7.03
|Equity Share Capital
|39.00
|39.00
|39.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.69
|2.32
|1.80
|Diluted EPS
|2.69
|2.32
|1.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.69
|2.32
|1.80
|Diluted EPS
|2.69
|2.32
|1.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited