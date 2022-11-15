 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paras Defence Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.69 crore, up 10.32% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paras Defence and Space Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 55.69 crore in September 2022 up 10.32% from Rs. 50.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.48 crore in September 2022 up 5.21% from Rs. 8.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.13 crore in September 2022 down 2.13% from Rs. 15.46 crore in September 2021.

Paras Defence EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in September 2021.

Paras Defence shares closed at 634.40 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.54% returns over the last 6 months and -21.16% over the last 12 months.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 55.69 40.76 50.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 55.69 40.76 50.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.07 29.72 15.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.27 1.18 2.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.55 -14.05 4.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.36 4.36 3.75
Depreciation 2.79 2.62 2.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.35 8.29 8.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.30 8.64 12.80
Other Income 1.04 0.96 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.34 9.60 12.96
Interest 0.62 0.19 2.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.72 9.41 10.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.72 9.41 10.75
Tax 3.50 2.56 2.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.22 6.85 8.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.22 6.85 8.07
Minority Interest 0.35 0.26 -0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.09 -0.04 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.48 7.07 8.06
Equity Share Capital 39.00 39.00 39.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.17 1.81 2.60
Diluted EPS 2.17 1.81 2.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.17 1.81 2.60
Diluted EPS 2.17 1.81 2.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:11 am