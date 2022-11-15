English
    Paras Defence Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.69 crore, up 10.32% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paras Defence and Space Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.69 crore in September 2022 up 10.32% from Rs. 50.48 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.48 crore in September 2022 up 5.21% from Rs. 8.06 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.13 crore in September 2022 down 2.13% from Rs. 15.46 crore in September 2021.

    Paras Defence EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in September 2021.

    Paras Defence shares closed at 634.40 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.54% returns over the last 6 months and -21.16% over the last 12 months.

    Paras Defence and Space Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.6940.7650.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.6940.7650.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.0729.7215.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.271.182.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.55-14.054.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.364.363.75
    Depreciation2.792.622.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.358.298.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.308.6412.80
    Other Income1.040.960.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.349.6012.96
    Interest0.620.192.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.729.4110.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.729.4110.75
    Tax3.502.562.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.226.858.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.226.858.07
    Minority Interest0.350.26-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.09-0.04--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.487.078.06
    Equity Share Capital39.0039.0039.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.171.812.60
    Diluted EPS2.171.812.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.171.812.60
    Diluted EPS2.171.812.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:11 am