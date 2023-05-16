English
    Paras Defence Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.10 crore, up 6.3% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 10:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paras Defence and Space Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.10 crore in March 2023 up 6.3% from Rs. 61.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.76 crore in March 2023 up 4.47% from Rs. 10.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.96 crore in March 2023 down 5.47% from Rs. 19.00 crore in March 2022.

    Paras Defence EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.66 in March 2022.

    Paras Defence shares closed at 533.85 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.06% returns over the last 6 months and -10.28% over the last 12 months.

    Paras Defence and Space Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.1060.8861.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.1060.8861.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.9622.9333.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.726.980.55
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.61-2.58-2.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.215.943.87
    Depreciation2.952.912.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.3913.428.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.2611.2814.97
    Other Income0.755.471.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.0116.7516.33
    Interest2.133.782.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.8812.9714.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.8812.9714.33
    Tax1.033.813.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.859.1610.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.859.1610.35
    Minority Interest-1.080.59-0.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.010.01--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.769.7610.30
    Equity Share Capital39.0039.0039.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.762.502.66
    Diluted EPS2.762.502.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.762.502.66
    Diluted EPS2.762.502.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    May 16, 2023 10:37 pm