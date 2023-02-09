Paras Defence Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.88 crore, up 31.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.88 crore in December 2022 up 31.09% from Rs. 46.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.76 crore in December 2022 up 27.25% from Rs. 7.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.66 crore in December 2022 up 41.24% from Rs. 13.92 crore in December 2021.