    Paras Defence Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.88 crore, up 31.09% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paras Defence and Space Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.88 crore in December 2022 up 31.09% from Rs. 46.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.76 crore in December 2022 up 27.25% from Rs. 7.67 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.66 crore in December 2022 up 41.24% from Rs. 13.92 crore in December 2021.

    Paras Defence and Space Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.8855.6946.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.8855.6946.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.9326.0711.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.980.271.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.582.555.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.945.363.88
    Depreciation2.912.792.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.427.3511.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.2811.3010.21
    Other Income5.471.041.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.7512.3411.29
    Interest3.780.621.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.9711.7210.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.9711.7210.02
    Tax3.813.502.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.168.227.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.168.227.71
    Minority Interest0.590.35-0.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.01-0.09--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.768.487.67
    Equity Share Capital39.0039.0039.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.502.171.98
    Diluted EPS2.502.171.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.502.171.98
    Diluted EPS2.502.171.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited