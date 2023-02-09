Paras Defence Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.88 crore, up 31.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.88 crore in December 2022 up 31.09% from Rs. 46.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.76 crore in December 2022 up 27.25% from Rs. 7.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.66 crore in December 2022 up 41.24% from Rs. 13.92 crore in December 2021.

Paras Defence EPS has increased to Rs. 2.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.98 in December 2021.

Read More

Paras Defence shares closed at 519.30 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.14% returns over the last 6 months and -24.76% over the last 12 months.