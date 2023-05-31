Paramount Cosme Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.43 crore, up 28.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.43 crore in March 2023 up 28.88% from Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 102.37% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2023 up 156.82% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022.

Paramount Cosme EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.92 in March 2022.

Paramount Cosme shares closed at 36.48 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.71% returns over the last 6 months and -45.84% over the last 12 months.