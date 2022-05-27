Paramount Cosme Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore, down 1.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paramount Cosmetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore in March 2022 down 1.19% from Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022 down 274.77% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022 down 153.66% from Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2021.
Paramount Cosme shares closed at 60.80 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Paramount Cosmetics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.77
|6.86
|5.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.77
|6.86
|5.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.39
|1.69
|1.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|-0.07
|-0.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.44
|1.56
|1.70
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.25
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.33
|1.86
|1.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.64
|1.58
|1.06
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.02
|1.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.56
|1.60
|2.19
|Interest
|0.94
|0.37
|0.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.50
|1.22
|1.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.50
|1.22
|1.35
|Tax
|-0.60
|0.42
|0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.90
|0.81
|1.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.90
|0.81
|1.09
|Equity Share Capital
|4.86
|4.86
|4.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.92
|2.25
|2.24
|Diluted EPS
|-3.92
|2.25
|2.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.92
|2.25
|2.24
|Diluted EPS
|-3.92
|2.25
|2.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited