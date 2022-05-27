Paramount Cosme Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore, down 1.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore in March 2022 down 1.19% from Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022 down 274.77% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022 down 153.66% from Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2021.

Paramount Cosme shares closed at 60.80 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)