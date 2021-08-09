Paramount Cosme Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore, up 82.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore in June 2021 up 82.28% from Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2021 up 281.78% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.67 crore in June 2021 up 1088.89% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2020.

Paramount Cosme EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.96 in June 2020.

Paramount Cosme shares closed at 33.50 on August 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 72.24% returns over the last 6 months and 152.83% over the last 12 months.