Paramount Cosme Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.87 crore, up 14.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.87 crore in December 2022 up 14.75% from Rs. 6.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 97.4% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 down 63.24% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2021.