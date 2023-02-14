Paramount Cosme Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.87 crore, up 14.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.87 crore in December 2022 up 14.75% from Rs. 6.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 97.4% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 down 63.24% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2021.

Paramount Cosme EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.25 in December 2021.

Paramount Cosme shares closed at 37.80 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.91% returns over the last 6 months and -23.40% over the last 12 months.