Paramount Cosme Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.24 crore, up 10.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.24 crore in December 2020 up 10.33% from Rs. 5.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2020 up 372.98% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2020 up 15.08% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2019.

Paramount Cosme EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2019.

Paramount Cosme shares closed at 19.15 on February 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 44.97% returns over the last 6 months and 45.19% over the last 12 months.