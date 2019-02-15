Paramount Cosme Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.34 crore, up 8.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.34 crore in December 2018 up 8.32% from Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 67.69% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2018 down 10.43% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2017.

Paramount Cosme EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2017.

Paramount Cosme shares closed at 21.70 on February 07, 2019 (BSE)