Paramount Comm Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 169.57 crore, up 61.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.57 crore in December 2018 up 61.76% from Rs. 104.83 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.15 crore in December 2018 up 492.58% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.94 crore in December 2018 up 1517.5% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2017.

Paramount Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2017.

Paramount Comm shares closed at 12.10 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.93% returns over the last 6 months and -12.64% over the last 12 months.