    Paramount Comm Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 212.57 crore, up 53.94% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paramount Communications are:

    Net Sales at Rs 212.57 crore in September 2022 up 53.94% from Rs. 138.09 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.62 crore in September 2022 up 693.97% from Rs. 1.59 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.99 crore in September 2022 up 193.44% from Rs. 5.79 crore in September 2021.

    Paramount Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

    Paramount Comm shares closed at 21.00 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 60.31% returns over the last 6 months and 80.26% over the last 12 months.

    Paramount Communications
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations212.57163.73138.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations212.57163.73138.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials139.48118.00111.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.683.13-6.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.635.845.90
    Depreciation2.332.302.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.9028.9622.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.555.492.81
    Other Income3.112.640.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.668.133.40
    Interest2.031.111.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.627.031.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.627.031.59
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.627.031.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.627.031.59
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.627.031.59
    Equity Share Capital38.8438.8438.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.650.360.08
    Diluted EPS0.650.360.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.650.360.08
    Diluted EPS0.650.360.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:44 am