Paramount Comm Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 202.08 crore, up 10.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 202.08 crore in March 2023 up 10.32% from Rs. 183.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.80 crore in March 2023 up 183.58% from Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.85 crore in March 2023 up 114.29% from Rs. 8.33 crore in March 2022.

Paramount Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2022.

Paramount Comm shares closed at 39.60 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 78.78% returns over the last 6 months and 242.86% over the last 12 months.