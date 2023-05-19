English
    Paramount Comm Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 202.08 crore, up 10.32% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paramount Communications are:

    Net Sales at Rs 202.08 crore in March 2023 up 10.32% from Rs. 183.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.80 crore in March 2023 up 183.58% from Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.85 crore in March 2023 up 114.29% from Rs. 8.33 crore in March 2022.

    Paramount Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2022.

    Paramount Comm shares closed at 39.60 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 78.78% returns over the last 6 months and 242.86% over the last 12 months.

    Paramount Communications
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations202.08218.09183.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations202.08218.09183.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials177.17151.46136.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.869.408.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.365.655.61
    Depreciation2.282.352.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.1536.5525.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.9712.684.30
    Other Income6.603.911.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.5716.595.90
    Interest1.772.271.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.8014.324.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.8014.324.87
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.8014.324.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.8014.324.87
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.8014.324.87
    Equity Share Capital38.8438.8438.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.670.720.25
    Diluted EPS0.670.720.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.670.720.25
    Diluted EPS0.670.720.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 19, 2023 06:13 pm