Paramount Comm Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 210.54 crore, up 28.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 210.54 crore in June 2023 up 28.6% from Rs. 163.73 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.53 crore in June 2023 up 106.85% from Rs. 7.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.51 crore in June 2023 up 77.47% from Rs. 10.43 crore in June 2022.

Paramount Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2022.

Paramount Comm shares closed at 49.35 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.80% returns over the last 6 months and 273.86% over the last 12 months.