English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Paramount Comm Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 210.54 crore, up 28.6% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paramount Communications are:

    Net Sales at Rs 210.54 crore in June 2023 up 28.6% from Rs. 163.73 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.53 crore in June 2023 up 106.85% from Rs. 7.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.51 crore in June 2023 up 77.47% from Rs. 10.43 crore in June 2022.

    Paramount Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2022.

    Paramount Comm shares closed at 49.35 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.80% returns over the last 6 months and 273.86% over the last 12 months.

    Paramount Communications
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations210.54202.08163.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations210.54202.08163.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials156.68177.17118.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.06-24.863.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.974.365.84
    Depreciation2.172.282.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.1634.1528.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.618.975.49
    Other Income1.736.602.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.3415.578.13
    Interest1.801.771.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.5313.807.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.5313.807.03
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.5313.807.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.5313.807.03
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.5313.807.03
    Equity Share Capital46.8338.8438.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.720.670.36
    Diluted EPS0.720.670.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.720.670.36
    Diluted EPS0.720.670.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cables - Telephone #Earnings First-Cut #Paramount Comm #Paramount Communications #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!