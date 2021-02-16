Paramount Comm Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 152.26 crore, down 8.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.26 crore in December 2020 down 8.09% from Rs. 165.67 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2020 down 74.43% from Rs. 7.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2020 down 51.94% from Rs. 12.38 crore in December 2019.

Paramount Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2019.

Paramount Comm shares closed at 8.30 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.08% returns over the last 6 months and 16.08% over the last 12 months.