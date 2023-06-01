Paramone Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.46 crore, up 123.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.46 crore in March 2023 up 123.43% from Rs. 18.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2023 down 2.24% from Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.90 crore in March 2023 up 56.15% from Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2022.

Paramone EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.16 in March 2022.

Paramone shares closed at 75.16 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 59.91% returns over the last 6 months and 212.52% over the last 12 months.