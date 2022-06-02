 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paramone Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.11 crore, up 104.8% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paramone Concepts are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.11 crore in March 2022 up 104.8% from Rs. 8.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2022 down 16.49% from Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2022 down 2.76% from Rs. 6.52 crore in March 2021.

Paramone EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.79 in March 2021.

Paramone shares closed at 24.80 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.71% returns over the last 6 months and -19.09% over the last 12 months.

Paramone Concepts
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.11 31.77 8.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.11 31.77 8.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.99 23.30 1.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.14 4.80 1.49
Depreciation 0.08 0.22 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.38 4.30 0.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.48 -0.85 5.10
Other Income 10.74 7.94 1.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.26 7.09 6.44
Interest 0.91 3.65 0.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.35 3.44 5.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.35 3.44 5.63
Tax 0.56 0.81 -0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.78 2.63 5.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.78 2.63 5.73
Equity Share Capital 15.13 15.13 15.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.16 1.74 3.79
Diluted EPS 3.16 1.74 3.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.16 1.74 3.79
Diluted EPS 3.16 1.74 3.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 10:11 am
