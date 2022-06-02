Paramone Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.11 crore, up 104.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.11 crore in March 2022 up 104.8% from Rs. 8.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2022 down 16.49% from Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2022 down 2.76% from Rs. 6.52 crore in March 2021.

Paramone EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.79 in March 2021.

Paramone shares closed at 24.80 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.71% returns over the last 6 months and -19.09% over the last 12 months.