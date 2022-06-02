English
    Paramone Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.11 crore, up 104.8% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paramone Concepts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.11 crore in March 2022 up 104.8% from Rs. 8.84 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2022 down 16.49% from Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2022 down 2.76% from Rs. 6.52 crore in March 2021.

    Paramone EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.79 in March 2021.

    Paramone shares closed at 24.80 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.71% returns over the last 6 months and -19.09% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.1131.778.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.1131.778.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.9923.301.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.144.801.49
    Depreciation0.080.220.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.384.300.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.48-0.855.10
    Other Income10.747.941.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.267.096.44
    Interest0.913.650.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.353.445.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.353.445.63
    Tax0.560.81-0.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.782.635.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.782.635.73
    Equity Share Capital15.1315.1315.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.161.743.79
    Diluted EPS3.161.743.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.161.743.79
    Diluted EPS3.161.743.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 2, 2022 10:11 am
