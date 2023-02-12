Paramone Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.66 crore, down 82.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.66 crore in December 2022 down 82.18% from Rs. 31.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2022 down 44.15% from Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 down 67.31% from Rs. 7.31 crore in December 2021.