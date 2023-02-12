Paramone Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.66 crore, down 82.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.66 crore in December 2022 down 82.18% from Rs. 31.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2022 down 44.15% from Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 down 67.31% from Rs. 7.31 crore in December 2021.

Paramone EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.74 in December 2021.

Paramone shares closed at 60.45 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 119.02% returns over the last 6 months and 85.71% over the last 12 months.