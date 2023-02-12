English
    Paramone Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.66 crore, down 82.18% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paramone Concepts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.66 crore in December 2022 down 82.18% from Rs. 31.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2022 down 44.15% from Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 down 67.31% from Rs. 7.31 crore in December 2021.

    Paramone Concepts
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.669.5431.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.669.5431.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.167.8723.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.781.004.80
    Depreciation0.000.080.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.540.194.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.810.40-0.85
    Other Income4.201.317.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.391.717.09
    Interest0.600.633.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.801.083.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.801.083.44
    Tax0.33-0.040.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.471.122.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.471.122.63
    Equity Share Capital15.1315.1315.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.970.741.74
    Diluted EPS0.970.741.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.970.741.74
    Diluted EPS0.970.741.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited