Paramone Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.54 crore, down 50.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.54 crore in September 2022 down 50.43% from Rs. 19.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2022 down 22.2% from Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2022 down 43.13% from Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2021.

Paramone EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2021.

Paramone shares closed at 46.45 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 76.62% returns over the last 6 months and 89.59% over the last 12 months.