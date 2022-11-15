English
    Paramone Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.54 crore, down 50.43% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paramone Concepts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.54 crore in September 2022 down 50.43% from Rs. 19.25 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2022 down 22.2% from Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2022 down 43.13% from Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2021.

    Paramone EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2021.

    Paramone shares closed at 46.45 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 76.62% returns over the last 6 months and 89.59% over the last 12 months.

    Paramone Concepts
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.5411.6619.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.5411.6619.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.878.75--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.010.911.75
    Depreciation0.080.080.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.201.7816.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.390.140.89
    Other Income1.311.622.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.701.763.05
    Interest0.631.111.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.070.651.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.070.651.95
    Tax-0.040.360.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.100.291.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.100.291.42
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.100.291.42
    Equity Share Capital15.1315.1315.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.730.190.94
    Diluted EPS0.730.190.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.730.190.94
    Diluted EPS0.730.190.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

