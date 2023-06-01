English
    Paramone Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.46 crore, up 123.43% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paramone Concepts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.46 crore in March 2023 up 123.43% from Rs. 18.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.67 crore in March 2023 down 3.71% from Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.87 crore in March 2023 up 56.17% from Rs. 6.32 crore in March 2022.

    Paramone EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.20 in March 2022.

    Paramone shares closed at 75.16 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 59.91% returns over the last 6 months and 212.52% over the last 12 months.

    Paramone Concepts
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.465.6618.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.465.6618.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.515.1617.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.810.782.14
    Depreciation0.030.000.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.681.552.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.43-1.82-4.49
    Other Income1.414.2010.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.842.386.24
    Interest3.270.600.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.571.785.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.571.785.33
    Tax1.920.330.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.651.454.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.651.454.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.02----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.671.454.85
    Equity Share Capital15.1315.1315.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.070.963.20
    Diluted EPS3.070.963.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.070.963.20
    Diluted EPS3.070.963.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
