Paramone Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.84 crore, down 74.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.84 crore in March 2021 down 74.28% from Rs. 34.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.69 crore in March 2021 up 151.42% from Rs. 11.07 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.48 crore in March 2021 up 168.21% from Rs. 9.50 crore in March 2020.

Paramone EPS has increased to Rs. 3.76 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.32 in March 2020.

Paramone shares closed at 34.40 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 32.82% returns over the last 6 months and 225.14% over the last 12 months.