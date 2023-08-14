English
    Paramone Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.19 crore, down 55.44% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paramone Concepts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.19 crore in June 2023 down 55.44% from Rs. 11.66 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 down 18.7% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2023 up 10.33% from Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2022.

    Paramone EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.

    Paramone shares closed at 71.50 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.57% returns over the last 6 months and 164.33% over the last 12 months.

    Paramone Concepts
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.1940.4611.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.1940.4611.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.6430.518.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.340.810.91
    Depreciation0.040.030.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.630.681.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.558.430.14
    Other Income1.441.411.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.999.841.76
    Interest1.673.271.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.326.570.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.326.570.65
    Tax0.091.920.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.234.650.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.234.650.29
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.02--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.234.670.29
    Equity Share Capital15.1315.1315.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.153.070.19
    Diluted EPS0.153.070.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.153.070.19
    Diluted EPS0.153.070.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:44 pm

