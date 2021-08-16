Paramone Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.41 crore, down 79.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.41 crore in June 2021 down 79.09% from Rs. 21.09 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2021 down 192.19% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021 down 80.61% from Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2020.

Paramone shares closed at 29.20 on August 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given -8.75% returns over the last 6 months and 212.30% over the last 12 months.