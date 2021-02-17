Paramone Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.60 crore, up 58.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.60 crore in December 2020 up 58.77% from Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2020 up 153.53% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2020 up 209.57% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2019.

Paramone EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.94 in December 2019.

Paramone shares closed at 32.00 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 242.25% returns over the last 6 months