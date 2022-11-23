Paragon Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, down 38.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in September 2022 down 38.08% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 95.17% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 81.25% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

Paragon Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in September 2021.

Paragon Finance shares closed at 29.50 on October 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 53.25% returns over the last 6 months and 69.05% over the last 12 months.