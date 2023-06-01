English
    Paragon Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 49.17% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paragon Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2023 down 49.17% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2023 down 748.99% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 down 538.46% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

    Paragon Finance shares closed at 44.85 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 156.29% returns over the last 12 months.

    Paragon Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.290.900.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.290.900.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.540.430.52
    Depreciation0.040.040.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies---0.26-0.02
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.110.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.290.59-0.02
    Other Income-0.890.980.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.181.570.24
    Interest0.000.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.181.550.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.181.550.23
    Tax-0.180.210.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.001.340.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.001.340.15
    Equity Share Capital4.254.254.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.353.160.36
    Diluted EPS-2.353.160.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.353.160.36
    Diluted EPS-2.353.160.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

