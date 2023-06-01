Paragon Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 49.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paragon Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2023 down 49.17% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2023 down 748.99% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 down 538.46% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.
Paragon Finance shares closed at 44.85 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 156.29% returns over the last 12 months.
|Paragon Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.29
|0.90
|0.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.29
|0.90
|0.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.54
|0.43
|0.52
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|-0.26
|-0.02
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.11
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.59
|-0.02
|Other Income
|-0.89
|0.98
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.18
|1.57
|0.24
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.18
|1.55
|0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.18
|1.55
|0.23
|Tax
|-0.18
|0.21
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.00
|1.34
|0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.00
|1.34
|0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|4.25
|4.25
|4.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.35
|3.16
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-2.35
|3.16
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.35
|3.16
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-2.35
|3.16
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited