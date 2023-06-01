Paragon Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 49.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2023 down 49.17% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2023 down 748.99% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 down 538.46% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

Paragon Finance shares closed at 44.85 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 156.29% returns over the last 12 months.