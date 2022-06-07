Paragon Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, down 8.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in March 2022 down 8.7% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 up 310.93% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 up 136.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

Paragon Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2021.

Paragon Finance shares closed at 17.65 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.06% returns over the last 6 months and -3.55% over the last 12 months.