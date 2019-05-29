Paragon Finance Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, down 2.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in March 2019 down 2.17% from Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019 down 34.65% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2019 down 44% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2018.

Paragon Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2018.

Paragon Finance shares closed at 16.05 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -5.59% returns over the last 6 months and -19.55% over the last 12 months.